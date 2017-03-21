Benji Boyd Unanimously Hired as KC Highway Superintendent

The Knox County Commissioners have unanimously hired Sullivan County’s Benji Boyd as their new County Highway Superintendent. The Commissioners made the move official last night; Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter announced last week that Boyd was the one selected to fill the open position.

Boyd’s first day on the job is Monday, April third. However, Streeter says Boyd is preparing himself for the job right now…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/21060248/NEW0004_Kellie-Streeter-cut-1_oq...-AS-WELL_0-00-21.316.mp3

Boyd will also serve as the County’s Engineer. Previously, the County had worked on a case-by-case basis with Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Streeter says using Boyd for the County’s engineeting projects will save Knox County money…