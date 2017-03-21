CASA Day Held at the Statehouse

Court appointed special advocates from across Indiana gathered in Indianapolis yesterday for the annual CASA Day at the Statehouse. The group’s lobbying efforts represented children in need of advocates across Indiana.

Knox County CASA director Dena Held knows little things they do for children mean a lot…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/21060210/NEW0001_Dena-Held-cut-1_oq...HUGE-IMPACT_0-00-10.031.mp3

The group was involved in the Statehouse Day to attract more volunteers. At this time, six-thousand children statewide are in need of a CASA. That is in addition to the 27-thousand kids the program is already assisting throughout Indiana.