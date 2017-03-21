KC Commissioners Approve Emergency Credit Card for County Maintenance Department

The Knox County Commissioners have approved the use of a Knox County credit card for County maintenance emergencies. The card will have a five-thousand dollar credit limit, and be through First Financial Bank.

The card will be under the care of County Maintenance Director Rick Carroll. The Commissioners said the card would be used only for maintenance emergencies, and only if the Commissioners are notified of its use.

The motion passed two-one, with Tim Ellerman voting against getting the credit card. Ellerman voted against the move, since he felt there were already too many County credit cards in place.