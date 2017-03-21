KC Commissioners Reviewing Possible Property Tax Re-Capture

The Knox County Commissioners are reviewing a possible property tax increase in 2018 to make up for an unexpected decrease this year.

The increased tax bill would be for 2017 property taxes payable in 2018. The difference would adjust for 300-thousand dollars in funding left off the County Property Tax levy this year. The rate could be up to two percent left off this year’s bill, and could eventually rise to four percent overall.

The levy was not charged on 2016 taxes payable 2017, since Knox County does not have a Community Capital Development Fund. The State of Indiana is now requiring that fund to be in place to capture that tax levy. Knox County is one of eleven counties statewide that don’t have that fund in place. The requirement of the fund to capture the tax money was put in place by Indiana financial officials during the last year. Previously, the 300-thousand dollars was just part of the County’s overall tax draw.

Knox County’s financial consultant Ben Roeger (RAY-grr) presented a rough draft of an ordinance to create the new fund. The Commissioenrs have decided against action on the new fund at this time, so they can take a better look at the issue.