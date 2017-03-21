KC Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man for Possession of Illegal Substances

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Michigan City man overnight after finding illegal items in his possession.

Officers stopped 20 year-old Malik Spencer at the Chuckles convenience store on Willow Street. Authorities found both meth and a controlled substance in his possesion. A further check found Sutton in possesion of a handgun without a permit.

Sutton was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.