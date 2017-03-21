Leland “Richard” Walker, 90, of Vincennes, passed away at 1:20 am Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born January 8, 1927 in Vincennes to Wayne Allen and Mary Mae (Tevault) Walker.

Richard retired from Vincennes Steel and attended Franklin Heights Christian Church and the Bicknell First Christian Church. He was a member of the Vincennes Masonic #1, and the Scottish Rite.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis (Romine) Fox Walker of Vincennes; his children, Mark (Debbie) Walker of Vincennes, Deborah “Debbie” (Randy) Gilbert of Adel, GA, Mark (Cathie) Fox of Leesburg, IN, Gary (Patricia) Fox of Bicknell, Mike (Anna) Fox of Oaktown, and Ron (Vanessa) Fox of Milford, IN; a sister, Patricia Chesser of Brownsburg; grandchildren, Misty (Carl) Heacock of Vincennes, Monica (Joel) Valcore of Terre Haute, Amanda (Cameron) Carter of GA, and Emily Gilbert; 14 step grandchildren; his great grandchildren, Elise, Tyler, Katelyn, and Aliviah Heacock; along with 25 step great grandchildren, and one more on the way.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Allen Walker and Mary M. Venezia; his first wife, Nelda E. Walker; and a brother, Norman E. Walker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home with Ron Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com