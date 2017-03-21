LHS Star Part of Silver Anniversary Team

Tomorrow Night Will Be A Big Night For Former Vincennes Lincoln Basketball Standout, Brandt Shuckman As He Will Be Among The 18 Men Recognized As A Member Of The 2017 Sivler Anniversary Team At The Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame Banquet In Indianapolis. Shuckman, A 1992 Lincoln Grad, Was A Four Year Starter For The Alices. After Graduating From Lincoln He Went On To Play College Hoops At Cornell University. Shuckman Now Resides In Washington Where He Works At Gpc And Also Farms. He Also Is An Assistant Basketball Coach At Washington High School. The Hall Of Fame Banquet Tomorrow Night Will Also Honor The 14 New Inductees Into The Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame, Which Incudes Among Others, Glenn Robinson Of Gary Roosevelt And Alan Henderson Of Indpls. Brebeuf. Also Going Into The Hall Is The Late Edward “Jingles” Engelhart Of Washington. He Was The Leading Scorer For The Hatchets 1930 State Championship Team And Went On To Have A Successful Coaching Career At Merrilville High School. Tomorrow Night’s Hall Of Fame Banquet Will Be Held At Primo Banquet Hall In Indy.