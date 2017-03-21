Spring Sports Starting with Softball

The Spring High School Sports Season Is Getting Underway And In Some Girls High School Softball Action Yesterday, Jasper Downed Linton 9-0. Jasper’s Olivia Knies Toss A Two Hit Shutout With 12 Strikeouts In The Season Opener For Both Teams.

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices And North Knox Lady Warriors Will Open Up Their Softball Seasons Tomorrow Night When North Knox Hosts Lincoln In A 5p Contest. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.