The Vincennes City Parks Department is seeking a few more workers for the summer season at Rainbow Beach. The pool will most likely open sometime in June, after the Memorial Day weekend.

Parks Department director Steve Beamon says there is still time to be trained as a Rainbow Beach lifeguard…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/21060204/NEW0000_Steve-Beamon-cut-1_oq..-175-DOLLARS_0-00-13.740.mp3

More information in the remaining open concessions or lifeguard positions is available by calling the Vincennes City Parks Department at 812-882-1140.