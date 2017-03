VU Ready for National Tournament at Hutchinson, Kansas

The Vincennes University Men’s Basketball Team Begins Its Bid For A National Junior College Championship Tonight At The National Tournament In Hutchinson Kansas. The Fifth Ranked And 31-2 Blazers Will Play 21-9 Northern Oklahoma-enid Around 9:30 In The Final Game Of The Day At Hutch On The Second Day Of The Tournament. The Blazers Did Not Have To Play Yesterday But Northern Oklahoma Was In Action And Knocked Off Southern Idaho 95-90 In First Round Action. A Win By The Blazers Tonight Will Move Them On To A Quarterfinal Game On Thurday Afternoon Against The Winner Of Today’s Matchup Between Number One Ranked And Undefeated Southern Plains And Panola. The National Tournament Runs Thru Saturday.

The Women’s National Tournament Is Taking Place In Lubbock Texas And The Wabash Valley Lady Warriors Had Their Season Come To An End As They Lost To Cochise 96-73. Lexi Vieck Had 6 Points For Wabash Valley Which Finishes Up The Season With A 31-2 Mark.