KC Commissioners Considering Pipe Extension Funding

The Knox County Commissioners are working to help fund an expensive project to extend a drainage pipe in the Brevoort Levee. The project is part of the overall levee certification process from the Army Corps of Engineers. Part of the Brevoort Levee is joining with the Vincennes City Levee in that process.

The pipe extension is needed due to sand boils where the Meskiman Ditch goes through the Brevoort Levee. The Army Corps is requiring the pipe through the ditch to run another 130 feet. Brevoort Levee officials say the work will cost an estimated 160-thousand dollars.

Knox County Commissioner Tim Ellerman said the original pipe extension cost was around 30-thousand dollars two years ago. Ellerman encouraged a delay on funding the project until a better bottom line number can be found. He is also seeking a way to better split the cost between various groups with an interest in the project.