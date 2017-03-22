KC Library Board Approves Consultation for Solar Energy Grant

The Knox County Library Board has approved a 15-hundred dollar contract with architect Harry Mohler to help the Library apply for a solar energy grant. The EPSCO corporation is giving two 100-thousand dollar grants to libraries nationwide for setup of solar-energy collection centers.

Library Director Emily Bunyan knows the Library is a long shot to get the grant funds…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/22055514/NEW0000_Emily-Bunyan-cut-1_oq...-THE-BEST_0-00-06.060.mp3

However, Bunyan knows hiring Mohler is worth it– since they will have information for future solar projects even if they don’t win the grant. Bunyan says one of the future plans is for a solar-powered bus stop near the Library’s main building…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/22055517/NEW0001_Bunyan-cut-2_oq...-GRANT-APPLICATION_0-00-14.184.mp3

The grant application deadline is April 28th.