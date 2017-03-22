Mariana (Decker) Versteeg, 93, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:30 am Wednesday March 22, 2017 at the New Willow Manor.

She was born November 8, 1923 in Vincennes, Indiana to Claude and Joy (Thomas) Decker.

Mariana was a special education teacher in Ohio and Indiana and was a member of the Baha’i Faith. She also belonged to Tri Kappa, Fort Nightly Club, and the Indiana Historical Society. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942, Vincennes University in 1944, and received her Bachelors of Science Degree from Purdue University in 1947.

Surviving are her children, Sue Ellen Versteeg of Vincennes and Thomas Decker Versteeg of Madison, Indiana; her sister, Susan Decker Parker of Hillsboro, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sherwood Ames Versteeg; a son, John Versteeg, a daughter, Julie Anne Versteeg; and a brother, John Thomas Decker.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Goodwin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com