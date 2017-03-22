Mary Catherine Brothers, 69, passed away at 8:28 pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mary Kay was born on September 15, 1947 the daughter of Francis “Bud” and Pauline (Vieck) Carie. She married Kenny Brothers on August 6, 1966.

Survivors include her husband, Kenny Brothers of Vincennes; mother, Pauline Carie of Vincennes; son, James Brothers and his wife Anita of Dayton, OH; daughter, Melissa Brothers of Elkhart, IN; brother, Joe Carie and his wife Kaye of Decker, brother, Butch Carie and his wife Debbie of Vincennes, brother, Kenny Carie and his wife Debbie of Vincennes, sister, Annette Wallace and her husband John of Fritchton, brother, Ron Carie of Vincennes, sister, Paula Heinz and her husband Mark of Vincennes, sister, Jackie Sievers and her husband Raymond of Vincennes, sister, Sara Pepmeier and her husband John of Vincennes, sister, Jan Mauriello and her husband Mike of Terre Haute, grandchildren, Sara, Andrew, and Audrey Brothers, and Karlie Myers. Mary Kay was preceded in death by her father, her father/ mother-in-law, Chester and Mildred Brothers; and her brother-in-law’s, Joe and Tom Brothers.

Mary Kay was a 1965 graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked for McMillen Optometry, Duesterberg Drug Store and as a bookkeeper for Carie Brothers Trucking. She was a member of the Knox County Extension Homemakers Club where she was the current President, and a member of the Wabash Homemakers Club and was selected as homemaker of the year in 2007. Mary Kay was a longtime member of the St. Thomas Altar Society and a proud member of the St. Thomas Parish, where she was baptized, celebrated her first communion, confirmation and marriage. She was awarded the Brute Society award for recognition of stewardship of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed her grandchildren’s sporting events, and numerous family functions. Mary Kay’s favorite past times were canning vegetables, quilting, and being an avid reader.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Thomas Catholic Church with Rev. Benny Chacko, Deacon Earl Ruppel and Deacon Cletus Youchum officiating. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mary Kay’s family from 4-8 pm on Friday at Goodwin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wabash Homemakers Club, St. Francis Xavier Altar Society or Knox County Extension Homemakers Club. On line condolences may be sent to Mary Kay’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.