Monroe City Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident

A Monroe City man was killed yesterday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on Main Street near Felt King Road.

The accident happened when the vehicle driven by 32 year-old Larry Gibson, Junior ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over twice, trapping Gibson in the vehicle. A witness told police Gibson’s S-U-V was eastbound on Main Street, and weaving from one side of the road to the other. The witness further told police Gibson’s vehicle left the side of the road and hit a mailbox. The vehicle then went back across Main Street, left the road, rolled twice, entered a ditch, and struck a tree.

Gibson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died of his injuries. Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen says Gibson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.