Pike County Teen Dies in ATV Accident

A 14 year-old Pike County boy was killed yesterday afternoon in a one-vehicle A-T-V accident.

The accident happened on Pike County Road 800 East near County Road 175 South. The accident happened when 14 year-old Kaleb Poehlein (PAY-line) lost control of his vehicle. The A-T-V went airborne, hit a tree, and landed upside down.

Poehlein died at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Indiana Conservation officers say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.