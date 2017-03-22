Ruby Darlene Laue, 86, of Vincennes, passed away at 6:44 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1931 in Vincennes to Hershel and Bertha (Payton) Spore.

Ruby was the Assistant Manager for the Spiegel Catalog Store, and had also worked at Good Samaritan Hospital ,in the CETA Man-Power Program through Vincennes University, and Progress Laundry. She enjoyed raising her children and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Surviving are her husband, James A. Laue, whom she married July 2, 1949; her children, Debbie Conrad of Vincennes, Becky Willis and her husband, Fritz of Wheatland, James K. Laue and his wife, Susan of Vincennes, Kathy Ferran of Vincennes, and Karen Rasico and her husband, Douglas of Vincennes; her brother, Joe Spore of Vincennes; her sister, Virginia Robinson of Vincennes; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Kent Laue, her parents, and two brothers, Robert and Hershel Spore Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday March 25, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Rev. David Fleck officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com