Second and Niblack Realignment in Second Week of Work

The City of Vincennes is in its second week of re-alignment work on the intersection at Second and Niblack. The realignment of the intersection, along with work along Kelso Creek and C-S-X tracks, will take most of the rest of the year.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says good weather has the project off to a good start…
Crews are also still busy repairing Vincennes’ curb ramps. Yochum says right now, the workers are busy improving Main Street’s curb ramps…
Other curbing and paving projects are also planned to take place throughout the next several months. The work is part of an overall City infrastructure improvement program.