Tornado Awareness Week Continues Across Indiana

Even though test tornado warnings were issued yesterday, Tornado Awareness Week continues the rest of this week. The week includes an emphasis on March, April, and May as the prime season for tornadoes to strike this area.

Knox County Emergency Management Agency director John Streeter says there are a couple of changes to conventional wisdom if you are caught outside in a tornado…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/22055509/NEW0008_John-Streeter-cut-1_oq...-AND-DONTS_0-00-16.117.mp3

Streeter also gives advice to anyone caught in a tornado– but who doesn’t have a basement…