UPDATE: Family Loses Home in Morning Fire

A bathroom space heater was the cause for a fire that destroyed a home on State Street in Oaktown.

Oaktown firefighters were called out to the Kevin and Leslie Oakley residence at 102 South State Street. Firemen got call around five this morning; the fire was brought under control within thirty minutes, but crews stayed on the scene for around four hours.

The house is being considered a total loss. The structure and its contents were valued around 50-thousand dollars.