VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Theft Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday in an alleged shoplifting earlier this month from Fort Knox Liquors.

33 year-old Andrew White was charged with two counts of theft in a warrant filed in Knox Superior Court Two. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to Sixth and Vigo.

Officers found 36 year-old James D. Bryant the Second allegedly intoxicated at the intersection. Bryant was booked into the Knox County Jail oin three-thousand dollars bond.