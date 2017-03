VU Men to Quarterfinals at Hutch

The Vincennes University Men’s Basketball Team Cleared Their First Hurdle At The Njcaa National Finals In Hutchinson Kansas With An 82-76 Win Over Northern Oklahoma-enid Last Night. Chris Darrington Stepped Up With Another Big Night For The 29-2 Blazers As He Poured In 33 Points And Grabbed 10 Rebounds. Isaiah Tisdale Tossed In 14 And Cj Hedgepeth Added 10. The Blazers Move On To Quarterfinal Action As They Take On 29-1 Southern Plains Tomorrow Afternoon. A Victory Will Move The Blazers To The Semi Finals On Friday Night. The National Tournament Wraps Up On Saturday.