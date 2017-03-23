Bicknell PD Checking on Attempted Vehicle Break-In

Bicknell City Police are looking into an attempted illegal vehicle entrance last night in the 900-block of Charles.

Police were notified when someone tried to break into a Ford Explorer S-U-V. However, the subject fled before he could be captured or identified. The suspect is still at large at this time.

Bicknell City Police could not describe the suspect. Anyone with any information on the break-in should call Bicknell City Police at 812-735-2255.