ISP Arrest Indianapolis Man Overnight Near Vincennes University

Indiana State Police arrested an Indianapolis man overnight following a traffic stop at Second and Saint Clair in Vincennes.

Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 18 year-old Quavon (QUAY-vonn) Gardner. Authorities learned Gardner was driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal driving limit. A search also found marijuana in his possession; he was also found to be driving without ever receiving a license.

Gardner was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.