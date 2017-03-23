ISP Arrest Wheatland Woman on Daviess County Warrant

Indiana State Police arrested a Wheatland woman in Daviess County Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

46-year-old Carla Hill is being held under $2,500 bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35-year-old Jason Frields (corr) of Bloomington Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Bond was set at $2,000.

State Police arrested 38-year-old Shelly Atkins of Wharton, Texas in Daviess County Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court, Assisting a Criminal, False

Informing and Operating a Vehicle While Impaired with a Controlled Substance.

Atkins is being held without bond.

State Police arrested 36-year-old Justin Brock of Houston, Texas in Daviess County Wednesday for Assisting a Criminal and False Informing.

Brock is being held on $7,000 bond.

State Police arrested 39-year-old Richard Caswell of Bedford in Daviess County Wednesday for Resisting Law Enforcement.

Caswell is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29-year-old Christopher Ruble of Odon Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.

Ruble was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

204 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.