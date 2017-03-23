Library Board Considering Approval of Credit Card

The Knox County Library Board is considering approval of a policy for use of a credit card for Library use. The card would be for use for either emergency purchases, or other Library-related business needs.

Library attorney Drew Kopatich passed out a draft of State Board of Accounts regulations regarding public credit card use. Also, Kopatich provided a draft of a policy regarding its use by Llibrary personnel. Board members decided to take a month to review the policies and set a credit line for the card’s use. Yesterday, Board members discussed a possible four-thousand dollar credit line.

Board members are expected to re-visit the discussion at their session in April.