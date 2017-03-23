Tornado Awareness Week Continues in Indiana

March 23, 2017 News Leave a reply

Tornado Awareness week continues from now through Saturday across Indiana. Various groups are using the week to encourage residents and others to be ready in case a tornado strikes.
Tracy Reel is with the Vincennes-based relief group “Three Nails” project. Reel reminds everyone to be aware of weather warnings when a tornado is spotted…


Bob Morrison heads up the “Three Nails” organization. He gives a couple of severe weather reminders you may not remember…

Tornado Awareness Week continues across Indiana through the rest of this week.

Tags: , , ,