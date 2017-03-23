Tornado Awareness Week Continues in Indiana

Tornado Awareness week continues from now through Saturday across Indiana. Various groups are using the week to encourage residents and others to be ready in case a tornado strikes.

Tracy Reel is with the Vincennes-based relief group “Three Nails” project. Reel reminds everyone to be aware of weather warnings when a tornado is spotted…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/23054001/NEW0004_Tracy-Reel-cut-1_oq...-WE-NEED-WARNING_0-00-15.543.mp3

Bob Morrison heads up the “Three Nails” organization. He gives a couple of severe weather reminders you may not remember…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/23054027/NEW0005_Bob-Morrison-cuf-1_oq...ARE-READY_0-00-06.191.mp3

Tornado Awareness Week continues across Indiana through the rest of this week.