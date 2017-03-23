Two Gregg Park Landmarks In Line for Renovations

Vincennes City Parks officials are working with two Gregg Park landmarks for possible renovation. City Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon says both locations are well-known parts of the Gregg Park landscape…
The two renovations are a huge part of the Parks Department’s short term improvement plans. Beamon believes he has the City’s leadership behind him to work on the bandshell and the enclosed shelter house…
The proposed renovations are part of an overall improvement plan for Gregg Park, and the various neighborhood parks across the City.