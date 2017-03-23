US 41 Lane Restrictions North of Vincennes to Start Again April 3rd

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions are coming again for U-S 41 just north of Vincennes. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April third.

The closure will be in two phases. First, the right lane for both northbound and southbound traffic will be closed; that will happen from April third to the end of July. The first lane closure will also decrease lane width to eleven feet.

The second part will move both lanes of traffic into the southbound lanes; that work will happen from the beginning of August through the end of the construction season.

The traffic restrictions will allow for removal of the northbound bridge over a set of abandoned railroad tracks. INDOT officials feel the project will be completed by the end of this construction season.

Drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limit to protect workers in the construction areas.