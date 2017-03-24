Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man last night following an incident in the one-hundred block of East Second Street.
Bicknell officers found 22 year-old Samuel Chambers intoxicated in the area. Chambers is charged with public intoxication; he was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.
Bicknell Police Arrest Man on Public Intoxication Charges
