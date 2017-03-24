Daviess Community Hospital Signs Operation Agreement with St. Vincent

Officials at Daviess Community Hospital have signed an operation agreement with Saint Vincent Hospital. The agreement means Saint Vincent will provide both the chief executive officer and chief financial officer for D-C-H.

Saint Vincent officials have named Tracy Conroy to serve as chief executive officer for Daviess Community Hospital. The new interim Chief Financial Officer will be Mandy Rodewald. Conroy previously served as Operations Director for Tri-State Community Clinics, while Rodewald is the current D-C-H Controller.

The new positions become effective at the beginning of April. The agreement does not involve any asset purchase; both Saint Vincent and Daviess Community Hospitals will work together– but as independent systems.