Donald Wayne Morrison, 79, 1518 Prairie, Vincennes, passed away at 1:00 am Friday March 24, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born December 10, 1937 in Gibson County to Virgil and Flossie (Easter) Morrison.

Don owned and operated Don’s Roofing and Home Repair, loved his grandchildren, and served in the US Army.

Surviving are his wife, Anita (Smith) Morrison; his children, Jeff Morrison and his fiancé, Jennifer Chansler of Vincennes, Donald Morrison Jr. and his wife, Dee of Cleveland, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Donnie Neal Morrison, Zachary Morrison, Tanner Morrison, and Kyle Morrison,

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his daughter, Dawn Morrison.

Private services will be held.