Grouseland Foundation Dinner Hints Toward Capital Renovation

The annual Grouseland Foundation dinner took place last night at VU. The local group is focused on promoting the memory of the 9th President of the United State – William Henry Harrison and maintaining his Vincennes home. Grouseland Foundation President Shirley Rose says there are plenty of people touring the home each year – over ten thousand, but invited many local residents who have never experienced the property and those who have toured before.

Grouseland, located next to the VU Campus, takes a lot of maintenance and Rose says this year may see the beginning of a capital campaign to do major restoration to the property.

Historian Dr. James Madison from Bloomington presented a program about how the Northwest Territory, governed by Harrison, solidified the United State’s Democratic foundation, Land policy, and even the eventual abolition of Slavery.