Indiana Military Museum Celebrates World War One This Weekend

The Indiana Military Museum will continue its celebration of the 100th anniversary of World War One this weekend. The World War One activities will be held tomorrow and Sunday from nine a-m to five p-m. The Military Museum is located at 715 South Sixth Street in Vincennes.

Activities include a one-hundred yard re-creation of both Allied and German trenches and battle re-enactments. Other exhibits include uniforms, weapons, artillery, and other exhibits– including Kaiser Wilhelm’s naval battle flag.

This will be the anniversary of the fourth year of World War One. The “War to End all Wars” was fought from 1914 to 1918.