Indiana Military Museum to be Featured on Travel Channel Program

A film crew from the Travel Channel will be in Vincennes tomorrow to film a segment of its show “Mysteries at the Museum.” The filming will happen early tomorrow morning at the South Sixth Street museum grounds.

Military Museum director Jim Osborne says the show’s crew will feature a couple of the artifacts the Museum has on display…

The Travel Channel feature is completely separate from the Indiana Military Museum’s World War One anniversary activities. The World War One remembrance at the Museum will be held tomorrow and Saturday.