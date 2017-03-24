John T. McConnell, 82, of Bicknell, IN passed away Friday March 24, 2017 at 6:00 AM at Bridge Pointe Nursing Center. John was born January 11, 1935 in Lawrence, IN the son of Richard O. and Mildred Marshall McConnell. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School and he served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He married Linda Pounds on December 23, 1966 and they made their life together for nearly 51 years. He worked for over 35 years at Scepter Industries and was a member of the Word of Life Church. He is survived by his wife, Linda McConnell of Vincennes, their children, Sherrie Miller, and her husband Roger of Bloomfield, IN, Kerrie Wright, and her husband Jeff of Bicknell, IN, Vickie Joyce, and her husband Paul of Avon, IN and Jon Michael McConnell, and his wife Jessica of Bicknell, IN. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and his two sisters, Pricilla Emery and Naomi Wilcher both of Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday March 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Funeral Home with Pastor John Moreland officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Asbury Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday March 28, 2017 from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Word of Life Church. Online condolences can be made at duesterbergfredrick.com