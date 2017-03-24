United Way of Knox County Grows Charity Tracker

The United Way of Knox County is continuing to grow involvement in its “Charity Tracker” software program. The Charity Tracker helps agencies receiving United Way benefits track charity efforts from other agencies across Knox County.

United Way of Knox County president Mark Hill says Charity Tracker has grown in recent years…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/24055312/NEW0008_Mark-Hill-cut-1_oq-...-NOW-PARTICIPATE_0-00-09.195.mp3

Hill also knows Charity Tracker is also good for the participating groups to learn more about each other…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/24055437/NEW0009_Hill-cut-2_oq...-THE-AREA_0-00-15.046.mp3

More information about Charity Tracker is available by calling the United Way of Knox County at 812-882-3624.