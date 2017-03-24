Vincennes City Levee Focus Shifts to Maintenance

Vincennes City officials have turned their focus from repair of the Vincennes City Levee to the structure’s maintenance. City officials have spent the last decade working to get the Levee up to Federal Emergency Management Agency flood certification standards. The City has worked closely with the Army Corps of Engineers to make the necessary fixes.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum give the City’s aim for Levee maintenance from here on…

Yochum also knows due to the City’s repairs and the Levee’s setup, the City levee was at the bottom of FEMA’s hit list…