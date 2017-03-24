VPD Arrest Vincennes Woman on Drug Charges

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday following a stop at Sixth and Vigo.

Officers found 34 year-old Maria L. Tate wanted for failure to appear on three charges– possession of marijuana, possession paraphernalia, and possesion of a controlled substance. During the stop, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and a syringe in her possession.

Tate is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.