VPD Warns of IRS Scam in Area

Vincennes City Police are warning of a scam involving the Internal Revenue Service. The scam involves an automated message about owing money to the I-R-S. The message also claims that the person being called is wanted, or that federal and state law enforcement is looking for them. The scammer also provides the person called with a number to set up payments.

City Police have received several phone calls recently over this scam. I-R-S officials will not call people directly and demand money. City Police recommend anyone receiving the call not to call the number back, and not to provide them with any type of payment.

Authorities also remind everyone to never give out information like bank account numbers and Social Security numbers over the phone.