Indiana, Illinois Numbers Declining

A new analysis from the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business suggests the state’s population is growing about as slowly as it has in decades.

Senior Demographer Matt Kinghorn says factors at play include a “significant” inbound migration slowdown and lower birth rates since the Great Recession.

He says only a handful of counties, most of which center around a few metropolitan areas, are driving the sluggish growth.

Daviess County is one of only three counties in southwest Indiana to see its population grow.

Daviess County’s population grew between four tenths and nine tenths percent.

Dubois County’s population increased by up to three tenths percent.

And, Warrick County saw its population increase by 1 to 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, people are continuing to leave Illinois.

The latest numbers from the Census Bureau show Chicago lost almost 20-thousand people between 2015 and 2016.

The report notes that Chicago lost more people than any other big city in America.