INDOT – Transportation Hearing

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a Future Transportation Projects hearing in Vincennes on Wednesday of next week. The hearing is part of an open house format from four to seven p-m Wednesday, March 29th. The meeting will be at INDOT’s district office on U-S 41 just south of Vincennes.

The input will be on a draft of a four-year INDOT master plan for transportation improvement. The plan will cover INDOT projects from this year through 2021. The document will list both the projects, and ways the projects will be funded.

The public comments will be used to set a final draft for the four-year set of projects. Along with Vincennes, other open house style meetings will be held in Seymour, Crawfordsville, LaPorte, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis.