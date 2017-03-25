Lane Restrictions Resume on US 41 Near Vincennes for Bridge Removal

State highway officials say we can expect more slowdowns on US 41 north of Vincennes due to the removal of a bridge over abandoned railroad tracks.

The bridge in the southbound lanes was removed last year.

Beginning Monday, April 3rd, workers will take on the bridge in the northbound lanes.

There will be two phases of traffic restrictions.

The first phase will require the closure of the right lane for both north and southbound traffic.

That phase is expected to last until the end of July.

Highway officials say much of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.