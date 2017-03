Indiana State Police arrested a Jasper man Friday afternoon for failure to return to work release for nearly three weeks.

Police say 20-year-old Zachery Uppercamp fled when they arrived at an apartment complex in St. Meinrad where they learned Uppercamp had been staying.

Uppercamp was finally arrested later in the day at another apartment in St. Meinrad on a warrant for Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.

He is being held without bond in the Dubois County Security Center.