I-69 Crash Injures Elberfeld Man, Illinois Man Arrested

State Police say an Elberfeld man was injured and an Illinois man arrested for DUI Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

Police say 64-year-old Donald Smith of Mount Carmel, Illinois was intoxicated when he hit the rear of a pick-up truck driven by 62-year-old Terry Phillips of Elberfeld.

Phillips lost control after impact, entered the median, and rolled over.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury.