Sunday Sports (3/26/17)

-Gonzaga is heading to the Final Four for the first time in school

history, while Oregon will be there for the first time in 78 years.

The Zags, the top seed in the West Region, punched their ticket to

Phoenix with a dominating 83-59 victory over Xavier to end the

11th-seeded Musketeers’ unexpected run. The Ducks, meanwhile,

knocked off Midwest top seed Kansas 71-60 in front of a decidedly

pro Jayhawks’ crowd in Kansas City to reach the regional semifinals

for the first time since the inaugural NCAA Tournament in 1939.

Third-seeded Oregon will meet the winner of Sunday’s marquee

matchup between North Carolina and Kentucky in the South Region.

-On the women’s side, Geno Auriemma earned his 112th tournament victory to tie the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee for the all-time record as top-seeded UConn beat No. 4 seed UCLA 86-71 in the Sweet 16. Napheesa Collier had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Huskies, who won their 110th straight game and will face No. 10 seed Oregon on Monday for a spot in the Final Four.

-Indiana has hired Dayton’s Archie Miller as its new coach, giving

him a seven-year deal worth around $4 million annually. Speculation

turned to Miller when former Indiana star Steve Alford said he

would not leave UCLA after his Bruins lost to Kentucky in the Sweet

16. The 38-year-old Miller had a 139-63 record at Dayton, was

selected the 2017 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year and had guided the

Flyers to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a spot in the 2014 Elite Eight.

-Kyle Larson won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event, the Service King 300 from the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA. Joey Logano finished a close second, with Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and rookie William Byron rounding out the top 5. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is on tap for today from Fontana for the Auto Club 500. Green flag is set for around 3:30pm.