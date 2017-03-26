Trans States Airlines and VU Form Partnership

Trans States Airlines and Vincennes University have entered a Pilot Pathway partnership designed to provide future employment opportunities for pilots graduating from VU.

Under the two-year agreement, each qualified pilot candidate who completes an interview, passes a simulator evaluation, is offered employment, and reports for ground school, will be paid by Trans States a total of $10,000 in tuition reimbursement.

The VU Aviation Technology Center is located at the Indianapolis International Airport.

It features VU degree programs in Aviation Maintenance and Aviation Flight.