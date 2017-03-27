Amos Franklin “Frank” Sutton, 91, of Monroe City, IN, passed away peacefully at 6:50 pm, Friday March 24, 2017, at his home with his family at his side.

He was born in Knox County on December 29, 1925, to Amos and Cecil (Gott) Sutton.

Following his graduation from Monroe City High School, Amos served in the Army from 1944 – 1949. During World War II, he was a combat infantryman with the Second Infantry Division in Europe. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among other decorations, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for the Department of Defense at Crane Naval Weapons Support Center, where he retired after 33 years of service.

Amos was a lifetime member of the Monroe City Masonic Lodge, and a past member of the Ruritan Club, the V.F.W., and the American Legion. He was elected to the South Knox School Board, and served as President during his tenure. He attended Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.

Amos was very personable, and well – liked by everyone. He had a great sense of humor and always had a funny story or joke to share. He had a special way of talking that put everyone at ease.

Amos enjoyed sports, games, and puzzles. He became an avid golfer following his retirement. He was a life-long Chicago Cubs Baseball fan and an Indiana University basketball fan.

Amos is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann (Junkin) Sutton, whom he married on May 20, 1951; his parents; and two brothers, Bobbie Sutton and Junior Sutton.

Surviving is his wife, Betty (Walker) Sutton, whom he married May 5, 2005; four children, Mark Sutton and his wife, Margaret, of Shepherdsville, KY , Mona Perry and her husband, Richard, of Evansville, IN, Matt Sutton and his wife, Cheryl, of Greenwood, IN, and Mason Sutton of Tampa, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Sutton and his wife, Laura, Brian Sutton and his wife, Johanna, Chelsea Albertson and her husband, Brian, and Taylor Sutton; one great-grandchild, Dashel Sutton; a brother, Bill Sutton of Monroe City, IN; and a sister, Betty Sanderson, of Petersburg, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Goodwin Funeral Home, with Rev. Brenda Wick and Rev. Dave Parman officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Indiana Military Museum, the Monroe City Blue Jean Center, and the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com.