DistinXion Camps Planned for Area Starting in April

A new set of DistinXion camps will be held next month at a couple of locations across the area. DistinXion is called a combination basketball and character camp for students in second through eighth grades.

Nathan Cobine is with DistinXion. He knows the group’s focus goes well beyond the basketball court…

DistinXion is a family project from Washington’s Zeller family. The Zeller brothers– former college players Luke, Tyler, and Cody– have all had a hand in the formation and operation of the camps.

Cobine knows Luke Zeller is heading up the day-to-day efforts…