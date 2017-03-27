DistinXion Camps Planned for Area Starting in April

A new set of DistinXion camps will be held next month at a couple of locations across the area. DistinXion is called a combination basketball and character camp for students in second through eighth grades.
Nathan Cobine is with DistinXion. He knows the group’s focus goes well beyond the basketball court…
DistinXion is a family project from Washington’s Zeller family. The Zeller brothers– former college players Luke, Tyler, and Cody– have all had a hand in the formation and operation of the camps.
Cobine knows Luke Zeller is heading up the day-to-day efforts…
The next area DistinXion camp will be held at North Knox High School on April 21st and 22nd.