GRC Tells Kids to “Go Fly a Kite” Saturday

George Rogers Clark National Park officials will encourage kids this Saturday to “go fly a kite.” The effort is part of the second-annual Kite Day at and around the G-R-C Visitors’ Center on Second Street in Vincennes.
Kids with kites are welcome to bring them along. However, G-R-C Superintendent Frank Doughman says kids can also make their own kites on-site…
Doughman says Kite Day had been planned for several years as a local version of a Washington, D-C event…
Kite Day– and other Park activities– will be free this Saturday. Doughman also reminds everyone the park grounds are open to all.