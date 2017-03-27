GRC Tells Kids to “Go Fly a Kite” Saturday

George Rogers Clark National Park officials will encourage kids this Saturday to “go fly a kite.” The effort is part of the second-annual Kite Day at and around the G-R-C Visitors’ Center on Second Street in Vincennes.

Kids with kites are welcome to bring them along. However, G-R-C Superintendent Frank Doughman says kids can also make their own kites on-site…

Doughman says Kite Day had been planned for several years as a local version of a Washington, D-C event…